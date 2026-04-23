(April 23 2026) Chef Miguel Cabel Moreno read the story of the book titled “Si Migoy ang Batang Tausug” to the children at SM North Annex on Thursday April 23 2026, the Children also enjoy Coloring the tote bag and bookmark, as they marked World Book Day by bringing communities together to celebrate the joy and impact of reading, The initiative aims to inspire a new generation of readers, highlighting how stories connect people, shape minds, and empower communities through learning and imagination. Photo/Analy Labor











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (April 23 2026) Chef Miguel Cabel Moreno read the story of the book titled “Si Migoy ang Batang Tausug” to the children at SM North Annex on Thursday April 23 2026, the Children also enjoy Coloring the tote bag and bookmark, as they marked World Book Day by bringing communities together to celebrate the joy and impact of reading, The initiative aims to inspire a new generation of readers, highlighting how stories connect people, shape minds, and empower communities through learning and imagination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR