Umbrella To Protect Heat

(April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor











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(April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (April 22 2026) A woman lying at the bench in Quezon City Circle, covering an umbrella to protect herself from the heat while answering the newspaper crossword puzzle on wednesday April 22 2026. Photo/Analy Labor