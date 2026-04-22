Romualdez fired warning shot

A political science professor from the University of Santo Tomas said the latest statement by Leyte Rep. and former Speaker Martin Romualdez is less a defense and more a warning shot, with more politically sensitive disclosures that could surface in the days ahead.
Prof. Froilan Calilung described Romualdez’s remarks as an “opening salvo” and said that the lawmaker’s public statements are only the beginning of a deeper political escalation.
“I think this is a prelude to some statements that will be forthcoming. There will be more bombs that the (former) Speaker would be issuing. That’s just an opening salvo,” Calilung said in a recent television interview.
The analyst sees Romualdez’s insistence that he will not be made a scapegoat amid the controversy, coupled with his warning that he is prepared to expose what he knows if the controversy is pushed further.
According to Calilung, Romualdez’s message is unmistakable that he will not take the blame alone.
“His message is clear: he doesn’t want to become a scapegoat. In short, if he goes down, he will bring several people with him,” he added.
The analyst pointed to Romualdez’s earlier claim that he “knows many things” about the current administration, describing it as a signal that more sensitive information could soon be revealed.