Romualdez fired warning shot

“I think this is a prelude to some statements that will be forthcoming. There will be more bombs that the (former) Speaker would be issuing. That’s just an opening salvo,” Calilung said in a recent television interview.

The analyst sees Romualdez’s insistence that he will not be made a scapegoat amid the controversy, coupled with his warning that he is prepared to expose what he knows if the controversy is pushed further.

According to Calilung, Romualdez’s message is unmistakable that he will not take the blame alone.

“His message is clear: he doesn’t want to become a scapegoat. In short, if he goes down, he will bring several people with him,” he added.

The analyst pointed to Romualdez’s earlier claim that he “knows many things” about the current administration, describing it as a signal that more sensitive information could soon be revealed.