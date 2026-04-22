PAGASA El Niño Alert press conference

(April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 22 2026) At the press-conference on Wednesday April 22 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will emerge during the June–July–August season and May continued until first quarter of 2027, they upgraded its El Niño monitoring status from watch to alert. PAGASA call on all concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to keep on monitoring and take precautionary measures against the impacts of developing El NiñoPhoto/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR