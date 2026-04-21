JINS debuts refreshed minimalist space, airframe zero gravity

Technically advanced yet stylish, the collection features flexible materials that reduce pressure points while maintaining their original shape through daily use. The upgraded frame structure allows for sleek, modern silhouettes and versatile colors, ensuring users do not have to sacrifice fashion for durability. Beyond the Mall of Asia, fans can also enjoy this refreshed shopping experience at SM Aura in Taguig City.

This expansion reflects the ongoing dedication of JINS to merging innovative technology with accessible fashion through the continuous refinement of their physical stores alongside their product lines, the brand ensures that every touchpoint from the initial eye check to the final fitting is as high-quality and reliable as the frames themselves.

Whether for work or play, JINS continues to set the standard for functional, beautiful eyewear in the Philippines. This commitment to excellence ensures that customers receive not only a product but a comprehensive vision solution that fits their lifestyle perfectly.