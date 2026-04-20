Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You do not need to pretend. Your true self is what is loved.

Health: Avoid salty and oily foods.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: A sudden blessing may arrive. Use it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white crystal bowl on the altar for peace and purification.