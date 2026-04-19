Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is kilig from a simple message or call. It is time to get to know that person better.
Health: Keep your body at the right temperature. Avoid sudden changes from hot to cold.
Career: Someone will support your project. Make sure to appreciate it.
Wealth: Extra income may come from your talent or hobby. Keep going.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a crystal tree beside your study area for intelligence and success.
OX
Love: A new courting phase is starting. It is exciting but needs proper pacing.
Health: Eat hot soup when you get caught in the rain.
Career: It is better to cooperate than compete within the team.
Wealth: Promos or discounts may come at the right time for what you need.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place a coin frog beside your cash box for added wealth.
TIGER
Love: What once felt cold may warm up again if both give each other a chance.
Health: Make it a habit to walk to improve circulation.
Career: It is time to finish remaining tasks. You will be productive.
Wealth: It is a good day to sell pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Use a malachite stone to attract business luck and career growth.
RABBIT
Love: There is doubt. Clarify the situation before judging.
Health: Do morning stretching to avoid joint pain.
Career: Avoid procrastination. Act immediately.
Wealth: A debt may suddenly be paid back, bringing relief.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place an amethyst cluster in the living room for harmony and emotional stability.
DRAGON
Love: If there is tension, do not prolong it. A little sweetness can fix things.
Health: Eat vegetables and avoid instant food.
Career: You will receive good feedback from your superior. Continue your good work.
Wealth: Small daily savings will grow over time.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Place a bamboo flute at the main door for harmony at home.
SNAKE
Love: A long-time admirer is ready to confess the truth.
Health: Take care of your throat. Drink warm water and avoid shouting.
Career: Be careful when accepting new responsibilities.
Wealth: Keep your emergency fund intact unless necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Fuchsia
Number: 6
Advice: Place a rose quartz in the love corner of your room for relationship harmony.
HORSE
Love: There is nothing wrong with loving again. Do not block new hope.
Health: Avoid extreme cold to prevent colds.
Career: A small mistake may happen but can be corrected quickly.
Wealth: It is a good day to pay debts little by little.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a jade charm for long-term protection and career advancement.
GOAT
Love: Someone will confess their feelings. Listen before reacting.
Health: Do not overexert yourself while walking. Rest when needed.
Career: A new assignment may become a stepping stone.
Wealth: It is a good day to buy something you have long needed.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Light incense at your altar every morning for clean home energy.
MONKEY
Love: You may meet someone new in chat. It could turn into something meaningful.
Health: Keep surroundings clean to avoid allergies and cough.
Career: Good news from your superior. Continue working hard.
Wealth: A side job opportunity may come. Review it first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet for protection against bad luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Avoid being overprotective. Trust your partner.
Health: Eat bananas and potassium-rich fruits for energy.
Career: A project may be delayed. Stay motivated.
Wealth: Avoid unplanned spending today.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a citrine crystal on your work desk to attract income.
DOG
Love: Someone will confess their true feelings. Be ready.
Health: Relax and drink herbal tea for calmness and better sleep.
Career: Avoid impulsive decisions that may affect performance.
Wealth: A refund or payment will help your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place three coins tied with a red ribbon under your cash box for continuous income.
PIG
Love: The day will go well if both are open with feelings.
Health: Be careful with weak knees. Exercise properly.
Career: Someone will trust your abilities. Do not let them down.
Wealth: It is a good day to start saving money.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a small plant in your office for freshness and abundance.