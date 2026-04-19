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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (20 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is kilig from a simple message or call. It is time to get to know that person better.

Health: Keep your body at the right temperature. Avoid sudden changes from hot to cold.

Career: Someone will support your project. Make sure to appreciate it.

Wealth: Extra income may come from your talent or hobby. Keep going.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a crystal tree beside your study area for intelligence and success.

OX

Love: A new courting phase is starting. It is exciting but needs proper pacing.

Health: Eat hot soup when you get caught in the rain.

Career: It is better to cooperate than compete within the team.

Wealth: Promos or discounts may come at the right time for what you need.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place a coin frog beside your cash box for added wealth.

TIGER

Love: What once felt cold may warm up again if both give each other a chance.

Health: Make it a habit to walk to improve circulation.

Career: It is time to finish remaining tasks. You will be productive.

Wealth: It is a good day to sell pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Use a malachite stone to attract business luck and career growth.

RABBIT

Love: There is doubt. Clarify the situation before judging.

Health: Do morning stretching to avoid joint pain.

Career: Avoid procrastination. Act immediately.

Wealth: A debt may suddenly be paid back, bringing relief.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place an amethyst cluster in the living room for harmony and emotional stability.

DRAGON

Love: If there is tension, do not prolong it. A little sweetness can fix things.

Health: Eat vegetables and avoid instant food.

Career: You will receive good feedback from your superior. Continue your good work.

Wealth: Small daily savings will grow over time.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Place a bamboo flute at the main door for harmony at home.

SNAKE

Love: A long-time admirer is ready to confess the truth.

Health: Take care of your throat. Drink warm water and avoid shouting.

Career: Be careful when accepting new responsibilities.

Wealth: Keep your emergency fund intact unless necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Fuchsia

Number: 6

Advice: Place a rose quartz in the love corner of your room for relationship harmony.

HORSE

Love: There is nothing wrong with loving again. Do not block new hope.

Health: Avoid extreme cold to prevent colds.

Career: A small mistake may happen but can be corrected quickly.

Wealth: It is a good day to pay debts little by little.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a jade charm for long-term protection and career advancement.

GOAT

Love: Someone will confess their feelings. Listen before reacting.

Health: Do not overexert yourself while walking. Rest when needed.

Career: A new assignment may become a stepping stone.

Wealth: It is a good day to buy something you have long needed.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Light incense at your altar every morning for clean home energy.

MONKEY

Love: You may meet someone new in chat. It could turn into something meaningful.

Health: Keep surroundings clean to avoid allergies and cough.

Career: Good news from your superior. Continue working hard.

Wealth: A side job opportunity may come. Review it first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet for protection against bad luck.

ROOSTER

Love: Avoid being overprotective. Trust your partner.

Health: Eat bananas and potassium-rich fruits for energy.

Career: A project may be delayed. Stay motivated.

Wealth: Avoid unplanned spending today.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a citrine crystal on your work desk to attract income.

DOG

Love: Someone will confess their true feelings. Be ready.

Health: Relax and drink herbal tea for calmness and better sleep.

Career: Avoid impulsive decisions that may affect performance.

Wealth: A refund or payment will help your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place three coins tied with a red ribbon under your cash box for continuous income.

PIG

Love: The day will go well if both are open with feelings.

Health: Be careful with weak knees. Exercise properly.

Career: Someone will trust your abilities. Do not let them down.

Wealth: It is a good day to start saving money.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a small plant in your office for freshness and abundance.

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