Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is kilig from a simple message or call. It is time to get to know that person better.

Health: Keep your body at the right temperature. Avoid sudden changes from hot to cold.

Career: Someone will support your project. Make sure to appreciate it.

Wealth: Extra income may come from your talent or hobby. Keep going.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a crystal tree beside your study area for intelligence and success.