First day transport strike

(April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (April 15 2026) On Wednesday April 15 2026, the first day of transport strike commuters waiting for public transport to ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, to get to their destination. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR