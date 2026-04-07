Nanny to be extradited over 1970s kidnappings

SYDNEY (AFP) — A former Australian nanny lost her final court bid Tuesday to avoid extradition to Chile over alleged kidnappings during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.

Adriana Elcira Rivas Gonzalez, in her early 70s, was arrested in Sydney in February 2019 after Chile requested her extradition. She had been working part-time as a nanny and cleaner in Bondi.