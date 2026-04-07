Nanny to be extradited over 1970s kidnappings

SYDNEY (AFP) — A former Australian nanny lost her final court bid Tuesday to avoid extradition to Chile over alleged kidnappings during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.
Adriana Elcira Rivas Gonzalez, in her early 70s, was arrested in Sydney in February 2019 after Chile requested her extradition. She had been working part-time as a nanny and cleaner in Bondi.
Chile accuses her of seven counts of “aggravated kidnapping,” including involvement in the disappearance of Victor Manuel Diaz Lopez, undersecretary general of the Communist Party, in May 1976. Diaz was detained by secret police and never seen again.
Rivas argued that she was effectively being extradited for a crime against humanity, which was not recognized in Australia or Chile at the time.