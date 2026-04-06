Nigerian national killed

Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others following the fatal shooting of a Nigerian national in Barangay Sta. Ana last Black Friday afternoon.
The victim was killed around 4 p.m., while a second Nigerian national survived the encounter and positively identified two of the suspects currently in custody, according to Col. Julius Añonuevo, acting officer-in-charge of the Taguig City Police.
“The other foreigner was also hurt; the suspects assaulted him,” Añonuevo said. “He was struck with a gun and ordered to lie face down. He witnessed the moment his companion was shot.”
CCTV footage from the area captured a commotion between the suspects and the victims. In the recording, a suspect is heard shouting orders for the victims to get on the ground, followed shortly by a loud sound identified by investigators as a gunshot.
Police said one of the arrested suspects has a prior criminal record for illegal drugs.