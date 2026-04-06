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Nigerian national killed

Nigerian national killed
PHOTO courtesy of Taguig City Police Station
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Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for two others following the fatal shooting of a Nigerian national in Barangay Sta. Ana last Black Friday afternoon.

The victim was killed around 4 p.m., while a second Nigerian national survived the encounter and positively identified two of the suspects currently in custody, according to Col. Julius Añonuevo, acting officer-in-charge of the Taguig City Police.

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“The other foreigner was also hurt; the suspects assaulted him,” Añonuevo said. “He was struck with a gun and ordered to lie face down. He witnessed the moment his companion was shot.”

CCTV footage from the area captured a commotion between the suspects and the victims. In the recording, a suspect is heard shouting orders for the victims to get on the ground, followed shortly by a loud sound identified by investigators as a gunshot.

Police said one of the arrested suspects has a prior criminal record for illegal drugs.

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