Nigerian national killed

“The other foreigner was also hurt; the suspects assaulted him,” Añonuevo said. “He was struck with a gun and ordered to lie face down. He witnessed the moment his companion was shot.”

CCTV footage from the area captured a commotion between the suspects and the victims. In the recording, a suspect is heard shouting orders for the victims to get on the ground, followed shortly by a loud sound identified by investigators as a gunshot.

Police said one of the arrested suspects has a prior criminal record for illegal drugs.