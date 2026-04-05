Wholesale prices show mixed regional trends

Luzon steady at 1.5% growth

Regionally, Luzon held steady at 1.5 percent growth. The Visayas saw the fastest rise at 3.3 percent, driven by higher prices for chemicals and food. Mindanao slowed to 2.0 percent, as food and chemicals gained more slowly despite jumps in beverages and tobacco.

These uneven trends suggest that businesses and consumers may be experiencing price changes differently depending on the region and type of goods. Companies may need to adjust sourcing and pricing strategies, while households could see variations in the cost of daily essentials.

Monitoring these regional shifts will be key for planning supply chains, budgeting, and managing inflationary pressures across the country.