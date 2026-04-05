On stage, amid the applause and cheers of classmates and school staff, Daniel’s parents hung a total of 33 medals on him, according to GMA News.

Bright pupils like Daniel, who count academic medals earned in school, may also get many job offers after finishing college.

However, Theo Dal Pozzo, 23, from the United Kingdom, remains unemployed despite completing a first-class master’s degree in computer science.

Pozzo has been job hunting for two months without any luck. He blames artificial intelligence, which is being used by many people in looking for a job and composing resumes, for making it difficult to differentiate himself from other job applicants, BBC reports.

After failing to find work in the computing and hospitality industries despite sending 500 applications, Dal Pozzo has been relying on universal credit for six months to support himself, according to the BBC.

“I’ve been pub to pub, restaurant to restaurant, haven’t heard back from the majority of these,” BBC quoted Dal Pozzo as saying.

“I’m still looking, specifically for an ML (machine learning) engineering role where the work is real and the data means something. If that sounds like your company, my inbox is open,” read a post on his LinkedIn page.