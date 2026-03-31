Sunrise looks sunset

(March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 31 2026) A sunrise looks like sunset seen on Tuesday March 31 2026, in Caloocan City, Pagasa said Ridge of high pressure area extend over northern Luzon and have a low chances of thunderstorm. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR