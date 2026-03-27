OVP Free Ride

(March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor











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(March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Office of the Vice President offered a free ride to commuters along Commonwealth avenue, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026 on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor