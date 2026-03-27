Commuters Philcoa Commonwealth

(March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor











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(March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Situation at Philcoa along Commonwealth avenue on the second day of transport strike amid rising fuel prices, Commuters waiting for public transportation to ride, on Friday morning, March 27, 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR