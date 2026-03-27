(March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor (March 27 2026) Some commuters used bikes passing along Commonwealth Avenue to get to their destinations on Friday morning March 27 2026, on the second day of a transport strike amid rising fuel prices. Photo/Analy Labor