Oil tanker attacked

“We believe that the engine room was specifically targeted. We think the attack was not carried out by a drone, but by an unmanned surface vehicle at water level.”

The minister would not specify if the attack on the Sierra Leone-flagged tanker happened in Turkish waters but local media reported that it took place less than 30 kilometers from the Bosphorus strait.

“It appears to be an externally caused explosion, particularly directed at the engine room, with the aim of completely disabling the ship,” Uraloglu said.

“We have sent the necessary units to the scene and are monitoring the situation,” he added.