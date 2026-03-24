(March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (March 24 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes, together with Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, led a Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Pasig City, with Mayors from Metro Manila, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Malabon. The meeting tackled agenda items on the truck ban, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program exemption for fuel trucks, and Oplan Kontra Baha in Greater Metro Manila. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR