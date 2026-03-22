AFP holds ‘Run with Her 2026’ for Women’s Month

Anchored on the theme “Serbisyo at Takbong Alay ng Sandatahang Lakas Para kina Juana at Juan Tungo sa Kapayapaan at Maayos na Kalusugan,” the initiative underscores the AFP’s commitment to inclusive service and nation-building.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to selected charitable institutions and non-government organizations that provide support to women and children who are victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

The AFP said the activity reflects its role not only in national defense but also in humanitarian efforts and social responsibility, recognizing the importance of both women and men in achieving sustainable peace and development.