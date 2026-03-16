LTFRB approves jeepney fare hike

Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) ply their route at Recto Avenue in Manila on 16 March 2026. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) recently approved a fare hike in Metro Manila to assist drivers struggling with surging fuel costs, as diesel prices are projected to exceed P100 per liter this week.

Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) ply their route at Recto Avenue in Manila on 16 March 2026. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) recently approved a fare hike in Metro Manila to assist drivers struggling with surging fuel costs, as diesel prices are projected to exceed P100 per liter this week.











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