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Razor wires return to streets near Malacañang

Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
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Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.
Police personnel are on high alert as streets leading to Malacañang are once again barricaded with razor wire on Sunday, 15 March 2026. Nicanor Padilla, Mendiola, and Arlegui streets remain open to foot traffic only.Toto Lozano

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