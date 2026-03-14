Suspect arrested with drugs, gun

When officers approached to assist him, they discovered a .45 caliber pistol tucked in his waist, prompting his arrest.

Further inspection of his belongings led to the recovery of suspected shabu, a magazine loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition and a disposable lighter.

Alimudin will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

In a separate operation, the QCPD also seized 24.75 grams of suspected shabu worth P168,300 in a buy-bust operation against alias “Hasan,” a resident of Barangay Culiat.

Police records showed that Hasan had previously been detained for illegal drugs and violation of the Anti-Gambling Law.