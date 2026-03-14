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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (15 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Something subtle is brewing, a sudden external comment or contact. There is sweetness with your partner but have a conversation

Health: Sensitive. Light devotion or a walk will help. Avoid staying up late and processed food to stay fresh.

Career: Progress. Good news may come regarding graduation preparations or an exam. Stay focused.

Wealth: Pay tuition if it is still pending. Budget for vacation or family plans.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Rose quartz for love and Lenten calm.

OX

Love: You may develop a crush on an officemate.

Health: Back pain may occur. Avoid lifting heavy objects.

Career: Creative ideas will flow. It is a good time to present something new to your boss.

Wealth: There may be an offer that seems like easy money, but be careful because it might be a scam.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your work area for calm and focus.

TIGER

Love: You feel happy being single and that is what brings peace to your heart right now.

Health: Watch out for allergies.

Career: You do not need to explain yourself to everyone.

Wealth: Someone you know may want to borrow money.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 2

Advice: Place a pink rose quartz heart in your room for inner peace and self love.

RABBIT

Love: You are holding on to a hidden disappointment, but you might be the only one making it a big issue. Talk it out.

Health: Your throat is sensitive. Avoid ice cream and sweets.

Career: Time to declutter your workspace.

Wealth: You may receive a small blessing.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Wear red jasper or red agate for courage and grounding.

DRAGON

Love: There may be confusion in your feelings today.

Health: Your body feels fine but overthinking may affect you.

Career: Use your charm in negotiations. You may win in today’s presentation.

Wealth: If you receive extra income, set it aside first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green jade charm for wisdom and good decisions in handling money.

SNAKE

Love: Someone secretly admires you. It could be an officemate, so observe closely.

Health: You feel energetic today.

Career: Your work brings good news. Success will continue if you remain humble.

Wealth: There may be an opportunity for a side hustle.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 7:30 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet to activate success luck today.

HORSE

Love: Romantic vibes surround you today. Even simple excitement brings energy.

Health: Watch your diet.

Career: You may be called to handle a new project.

Wealth: There may be a sale or order from your online store.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Wear an aquamarine bracelet for luck and creative energy.

GOAT

Love: Your heart feels happiest when things are relaxed. Do not force seriousness if you are not ready.

Health: You stayed up late again last night. Take power naps.

Career: Work is flowing well but someone may be envious.

Wealth: Avoid lending money to a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Place an anti-evil eye charm in your bag to avoid envy.

MONKEY

Love: Someone is asking for a second chance.

Health: Fight off laziness. A bit of stretching will help prevent joint pain.

Career: There may be a forgotten deadline. Review your planner.

Wealth: Do not buy something just because you like it. It is not in your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Place an orange carnelian stone on your desk for motivation and action taking.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone may be overly jealous even if you have done nothing wrong. It is time to talk.

Health: Take vitamin C because the wind and cold weather are becoming stronger.

Career: There will be many meetings. Manage your time well.

Wealth: A debt may finally be paid today, bringing relief.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Wear amethyst for emotional balance and spiritual protection

DOG

Love: Someone may be overly jealous even if you have done nothing wrong.

Health: Take vitamin C.

Career: There will be many meetings. Manage your time well.

Wealth: A debt may finally be paid today, bringing relief.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 6

Advice: Wear amethyst for emotional balance and spiritual protection.

PIG

Love: You feel somewhat distant lately.

Health: Do not ignore blurry vision.

Career: You have a creative idea you want to express but you are hesitating. Go for it.

Wealth: You may be interested in entering a new investment.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the altar area to encourage blessing.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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