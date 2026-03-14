Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Something subtle is brewing, a sudden external comment or contact. There is sweetness with your partner but have a conversation
Health: Sensitive. Light devotion or a walk will help. Avoid staying up late and processed food to stay fresh.
Career: Progress. Good news may come regarding graduation preparations or an exam. Stay focused.
Wealth: Pay tuition if it is still pending. Budget for vacation or family plans.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Rose quartz for love and Lenten calm.
OX
Love: You may develop a crush on an officemate.
Health: Back pain may occur. Avoid lifting heavy objects.
Career: Creative ideas will flow. It is a good time to present something new to your boss.
Wealth: There may be an offer that seems like easy money, but be careful because it might be a scam.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your work area for calm and focus.
TIGER
Love: You feel happy being single and that is what brings peace to your heart right now.
Health: Watch out for allergies.
Career: You do not need to explain yourself to everyone.
Wealth: Someone you know may want to borrow money.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 2
Advice: Place a pink rose quartz heart in your room for inner peace and self love.
RABBIT
Love: You are holding on to a hidden disappointment, but you might be the only one making it a big issue. Talk it out.
Health: Your throat is sensitive. Avoid ice cream and sweets.
Career: Time to declutter your workspace.
Wealth: You may receive a small blessing.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Wear red jasper or red agate for courage and grounding.
DRAGON
Love: There may be confusion in your feelings today.
Health: Your body feels fine but overthinking may affect you.
Career: Use your charm in negotiations. You may win in today’s presentation.
Wealth: If you receive extra income, set it aside first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green jade charm for wisdom and good decisions in handling money.
SNAKE
Love: Someone secretly admires you. It could be an officemate, so observe closely.
Health: You feel energetic today.
Career: Your work brings good news. Success will continue if you remain humble.
Wealth: There may be an opportunity for a side hustle.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 6 to 7:30 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet to activate success luck today.
HORSE
Love: Romantic vibes surround you today. Even simple excitement brings energy.
Health: Watch your diet.
Career: You may be called to handle a new project.
Wealth: There may be a sale or order from your online store.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Wear an aquamarine bracelet for luck and creative energy.
GOAT
Love: Your heart feels happiest when things are relaxed. Do not force seriousness if you are not ready.
Health: You stayed up late again last night. Take power naps.
Career: Work is flowing well but someone may be envious.
Wealth: Avoid lending money to a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 8
Advice: Place an anti-evil eye charm in your bag to avoid envy.
MONKEY
Love: Someone is asking for a second chance.
Health: Fight off laziness. A bit of stretching will help prevent joint pain.
Career: There may be a forgotten deadline. Review your planner.
Wealth: Do not buy something just because you like it. It is not in your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Place an orange carnelian stone on your desk for motivation and action taking.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone may be overly jealous even if you have done nothing wrong. It is time to talk.
Health: Take vitamin C because the wind and cold weather are becoming stronger.
Career: There will be many meetings. Manage your time well.
Wealth: A debt may finally be paid today, bringing relief.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Wear amethyst for emotional balance and spiritual protection
DOG
Love: Someone may be overly jealous even if you have done nothing wrong.
Health: Take vitamin C.
Career: There will be many meetings. Manage your time well.
Wealth: A debt may finally be paid today, bringing relief.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 6
Advice: Wear amethyst for emotional balance and spiritual protection.
PIG
Love: You feel somewhat distant lately.
Health: Do not ignore blurry vision.
Career: You have a creative idea you want to express but you are hesitating. Go for it.
Wealth: You may be interested in entering a new investment.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the altar area to encourage blessing.