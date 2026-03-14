Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Something subtle is brewing, a sudden external comment or contact. There is sweetness with your partner but have a conversation

Health: Sensitive. Light devotion or a walk will help. Avoid staying up late and processed food to stay fresh.

Career: Progress. Good news may come regarding graduation preparations or an exam. Stay focused.

Wealth: Pay tuition if it is still pending. Budget for vacation or family plans.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Rose quartz for love and Lenten calm.