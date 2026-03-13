Taylor Swift hits $2B net worth in Forbes billionaire list

Her decision to re-record her early albums as “Taylor’s Version” also strengthened the value of her catalog by allowing her to regain control over recordings tied to some of her most popular hits.

Beyond music, Swift also holds an extensive real estate portfolio valued at more than $100 million, with properties in several major U.S. cities.

Combined with earnings from touring, royalties and other ventures, Swift has built one of the most successful entertainment empires in modern music.

In the 2026 Forbes billionaire rankings, Swift placed seventh among celebrity billionaires, a notable achievement for an artist whose wealth is largely tied to music ownership and creative output.

Her rise reflects a shift in the industry, where control over songwriting and recordings has become a major driver of long-term financial success for artists.