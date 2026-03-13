Taylor Swift hits $2B net worth in Forbes billionaire list

Global pop star Taylor Swift has reached a new financial milestone, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $2 billion in its latest update to the 2026 World’s Billionaires List.
The figure cements Swift’s status as the richest female musician in the world, marking a significant rise from Forbes’ $1.6 billion estimate in 2024, when the singer-songwriter first entered the billionaire rankings.
Much of Swift’s wealth has been fueled by the success of The Eras Tour, which generated more than $2 billion in global ticket sales, making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history.
The tour, which celebrates the different eras of Swift’s career, sold out stadiums worldwide and became a major cultural event, boosting merchandise sales, streaming numbers and the release of a successful concert film.
Another key driver of Swift’s fortune is her music catalog, which Forbes estimates to be worth about $900 million. Swift writes or co-writes most of her songs, generating steady income from streaming platforms, radio play and licensing.
Her decision to re-record her early albums as “Taylor’s Version” also strengthened the value of her catalog by allowing her to regain control over recordings tied to some of her most popular hits.
Beyond music, Swift also holds an extensive real estate portfolio valued at more than $100 million, with properties in several major U.S. cities.
Combined with earnings from touring, royalties and other ventures, Swift has built one of the most successful entertainment empires in modern music.
In the 2026 Forbes billionaire rankings, Swift placed seventh among celebrity billionaires, a notable achievement for an artist whose wealth is largely tied to music ownership and creative output.
Her rise reflects a shift in the industry, where control over songwriting and recordings has become a major driver of long-term financial success for artists.