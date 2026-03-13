Legendary NYC news anchor Ernie Anastos dies at 82

Legendary New York City television news anchor Ernie Anastos has died. He was 82.
Anastos passed away on Thursday, according to reports.
He was widely regarded as one of the most recognizable figures in New York broadcast journalism, spending decades delivering the news to millions of viewers across the city.
During his career, Anastos worked for several major television networks, including WABC, WCBS, and WNYW Fox 5, becoming one of the most prominent anchors in the country’s largest media market.
Colleagues remembered him as one of the defining faces of television news.
Anastos’ long career in broadcasting earned him numerous accolades and a reputation for professionalism and credibility in the newsroom.
He became a household name in New York television, anchoring evening newscasts and covering major events that shaped the city and the nation.