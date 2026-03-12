Prime Infra enters Colombia oil amid Mideast unrest

Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci said on Thursday that the move is a strategic hedge against global market volatility.

“We are excited to have acquired SierraCol, the preeminent independent oil and gas company in Colombia, with a portfolio of high-quality assets and a world-class leadership team,” Lucci said.

“This acquisition strengthens our oil and gas expertise and complements our existing asset base in the Philippines. Together, these capabilities position us to operate across the oil and gas value chain — from upstream to downstream, onshore and offshore — and to participate in the sector’s growth against the backdrop of a broader commodities supercycle,” he added.

Meanwhile, for Tony Hayward, Executive Chairman of SierraCol, the deal would strengthen the company’s sustainability, provide long-term capital, and allow its leadership team to continue delivering through this promising new chapter.

SierraCol, which has replaced over 100 percent of reserves for nine consecutive years, offers Prime Infra a stable, high-quality asset base to offset exposure to global price shocks.

Prime Infra invests in sustainable energy, water, and waste management, including Manila Water, the Malampaya gas project, and Prime Waste Solutions.