Iran’s new leader reportedly hurt

Iran’s newly proclaimed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared in public, on video, or issued written statements three days after being announced as the successor to his slain father, raising questions about his condition and whereabouts, various foreign news sources indicated.

Iranian officials said Khamenei, 56, may have been injured during the opening day of a joint Israeli and United States attack that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on 28 February.