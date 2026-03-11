Women’s Month celebration with Kim Chiu

Actress and TV host Kim Chiu had a Women’s Month blast with her fans at the recent “Super Saya Fan Meet” in SM Seaside in her hometown Cebu.

The “Chinita Princess” and Julie’s Bakeshop celebrity endorser had a “super saya” time bonding with her fellow Cebuanos over booths, challenges, and of course, Julie’s Bakeshop products like the Choco Streusel, an innovative bread spin on the classic choco butternut doughnut.