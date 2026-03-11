SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Women’s Month celebration with Kim Chiu

Kim Chiu (left) together with Julie’s Bakeshop mascot in Cebu.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF JULIE’S BAKESHOP/FB
Published on

Actress and TV host Kim Chiu had a Women’s Month blast with her fans at the recent “Super Saya Fan Meet” in SM Seaside in her hometown Cebu.

The “Chinita Princess” and Julie’s Bakeshop celebrity endorser had a “super saya” time bonding with her fellow Cebuanos over booths, challenges, and of course, Julie’s Bakeshop products like the Choco Streusel, an innovative bread spin on the classic choco butternut doughnut.

How sweet!

Salamat sa pagmamahal (Thank you very much for the love), service at (and) good vibes!” Kim told her fans before capping off the event with a selfie with fans.

