Tony Labrusca enjoys winter escape in Japan’s Hakuba Village

Actor Tony Labrusca recently traded the tropical heat for a snowy adventure, sharing glimpses of his winter getaway in Hakuba.

Through photos posted on Instagram on 9 March, Labrusca documented his time exploring the picturesque mountain destination, known worldwide for its powdery slopes and breathtaking alpine views.

Dressed in full snow gear and protective goggles, the actor took to the ski runs, gliding across Hakuba’s winter terrain while soaking in the icy scenery. The trip, however, wasn’t all about adrenaline-filled outdoor activities.

Labrusca also shared moments of indulging in local Japanese comfort food—from hearty hotpot dishes perfect for the cold weather to quick snack stops at convenience stores, giving followers a taste of everyday life in Japan during winter.

After a day spent navigating snowy landscapes, the actor capped off the experience with a relaxing soak in a traditional hot spring bath—an iconic Japanese ritual that offers warmth and calm after hours in the cold.

From thrilling slopes to soothing onsen moments, Labrusca’s Hakuba trip captured the simple joys of a winter escape—blending adventure, food, and relaxation in one unforgettable snowy retreat.