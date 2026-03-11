'There is hope': Duterte’s former lawyer believes he could be released by ICC

A former lawyer of Rodrigo Duterte said the ex-president still has a chance of being released from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and eventually returning to the Philippines.

“There is hope. If the person who has been imprisoned continues to fight, then there really is hope,”Atty. Martin Delgra III said in Filipino during the DZRH interview.

Regarding the current administration’s potential to bring Duterte home, Delgra pointed out that the Marcos government is the reason behind Duterte’s ICC arrest.

“They are the reason why [Duterte was arrested by the ICC]. Despite their consistent statements that they would not interfere or assist with the ICC investigation—especially regarding the transfer of the former president to The Hague—things turned out differently,” Atty. Delgra III noted in Filipino.

Duterte’s former lawyer also named former Justice Secretary Jonvic Remulla, stating that although the government had claimed there was no involvement, it has now emerged that the Philippine government was actually coordinating with the ICC.

“This government will not help, yet the hope, prayers, and support of the people who still believe in the former president continue. But if the government truly wanted to help, it could do so,” Delgra said in Filipino.

He also implied that historically, the Philippine government has provided assistance to citizens facing legal cases abroad, offering support even to those convicted.

“There is a policy in place. If a Filipino gets arrested, charged, or even convicted abroad, the government has a way of assisting them. From the time of Cory Aquino all the way to Estrada and Ramos, the government would provide help. Even under BBM, the government extended all necessary assistance. For example, the most recent case of a Filipino convicted of a drug-related crime in Indonesia [Mary Jane Veloso], who was still able to return home despite the conviction,” he stated in Filipino.

Meanwhile, regarding the Philippines’ decision to re-engage with the ICC, Atty. Delgra III insisted that he had nothing to do with the government’s decision. He also did not meet with the former president in The Hague due to visit limitations and policies.

“I was already there and received no reply. To date, after my follow-up, they simply declined my request because only two categories of people are allowed to visit him [the ex-president Duterte]: only the members of his defense team, led by Atty. Kaufman, and his immediate family,” Delgra said in Filipino.