Streak shooter

“When you’re on a flight to the Maldives and realize your pilot doesn’t even have shoes,” read the caption, according to NYP.

Amy caught the pilot flying the plane barefoot and the video drew more than a million views, NYP reports. Netizens were not worried about the uniformed but shoeless pilot though, as long as he could safely fly the plane.

Meanwhile, gunfire heard at a school zone in the Santa Clarita neighborhood of Los Angeles, California saw SWAT teams scrambling to the area on 4 March.

The suspected male shooter had barricaded himself in a house, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, Fox News reports.

Schools in the area went on soft lockdown as a precaution though no one was injured.

The SWAT team members, police, and a crisis negotiator surrounded the house and urged the suspect to surrender peacefully.

After two hours, the suspect, who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis, walked out of the property to surrender.

He was wearing a hat, shirt, and socks but no pants when he approached the authorities, according to Fox News.