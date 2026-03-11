PNP warns public vs fake online vacation accommodation scams

The Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) warned on Wednesday that the public should be cautious of vacation accommodation offers posted online, as the agency recorded 29 cases, mostly involving fake advertisements on social media, during the first two months of the year.

ACG spokesperson Lt. Wallen Arancillo warned the public against scammers who become more active online during the summer vacation season. The modus involves offering cheap hotel and resort accommodations using stolen photos from legitimate websites to lure victims.

“Kung makakakita tayo ng mga napakamura or too good to be true offers at hinihingan na tayo ng pera, down payment or full payment, magduda na tayo. Lalong-lalo na huwag tayo magbigay ng mga financial accounts natin o mga personal information natin,” Arancillo told reporters during a press briefing at Camp Crame.