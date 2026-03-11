PNP warns public vs fake online vacation accommodation scams

The Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) warned on Wednesday that the public should be cautious of vacation accommodation offers posted online, as the agency recorded 29 cases, mostly involving fake advertisements on social media, during the first two months of the year.
ACG spokesperson Lt. Wallen Arancillo warned the public against scammers who become more active online during the summer vacation season. The modus involves offering cheap hotel and resort accommodations using stolen photos from legitimate websites to lure victims.
“Kung makakakita tayo ng mga napakamura or too good to be true offers at hinihingan na tayo ng pera, down payment or full payment, magduda na tayo. Lalong-lalo na huwag tayo magbigay ng mga financial accounts natin o mga personal information natin,” Arancillo told reporters during a press briefing at Camp Crame.
The PNP-ACG recorded 29 incidents in the first two months of 2026, compared with 28 cases during the same period in 2025.
Arancillo said scam cases typically increase during the vacation season, when fraudsters create fake advertisements using stolen photos of legitimate resorts and condominiums.
“Ang kadalasan, ito yung mga accounts na nagpo-post ng mga pekeng staycation offers. Kadalasan ginagamit nila ang mga pangalan ng companies o mismong mga legitimate accommodation tulad ng resorts o condominiums. Kinukuha nila ang mga photos and videos at pinopost sa isang account, tapos lalagyan nila ng mga comments at reviews,” Arancillo said.
“Meron tayong mga natatanggap na complaints na pagdating nila sa mismong accommodation, wala palang resort o hotel sa lugar na iyon. Kaya ang pinakamagandang gawin ay mag-legit check muna,” he added.
Arancillo urged the public not to rush when booking vacations online, especially through social media platforms, noting that cybercriminals often use social engineering tactics to target potential victims.