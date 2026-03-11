Mayon still under Alert Level 3 after 65 days

Seismic activity at Mayon Volcano in Albay has once again increased in recent days with authorities extending Alert Level 3 for the 65th consecutive day this Wednesday.
A total of 335 volcanic earthquakes were detected at the volcano through March 9 and 10 based on the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology’s daily 24-hour reports.
The majority of quakes were scattered around Mayon’s 2,460-meter tall crater which led to the occurrence of 734 rockfalls over the same time period.
PHIVOLCS shared that it observed one of the highest sulfur dioxide flux emissions at the volcano this year last Monday at 5,875 tonnes while emissions on the following day was said to be around 3,551 tonnes.
Aside from the numerous lava effusions that were also recorded, the agency released time-lapse footage this Wednesday morning on two instances of minor strombolian activity or minor eruptions that it captured.
The footage, taken at 11:33 p.m. of March 10 and 12:07 a.m. of March 11, showed glowing lava trickling down the slope of the volcano partnered with pyroclastic density signals that drifted southwest from the crater.
Despite the agency seeing no clear sign of an impending eruption coming in the next couple of days based on its corresponding alert status, entry into its six-kilometer permanent danger zone has remained prohibited.