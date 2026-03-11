Mayon still under Alert Level 3 after 65 days

Aside from the numerous lava effusions that were also recorded, the agency released time-lapse footage this Wednesday morning on two instances of minor strombolian activity or minor eruptions that it captured.

The footage, taken at 11:33 p.m. of March 10 and 12:07 a.m. of March 11, showed glowing lava trickling down the slope of the volcano partnered with pyroclastic density signals that drifted southwest from the crater.

Despite the agency seeing no clear sign of an impending eruption coming in the next couple of days based on its corresponding alert status, entry into its six-kilometer permanent danger zone has remained prohibited.