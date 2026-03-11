Forbes list reshuffles Phl billionaire rankings



The newest World’s Billionaires List released by Forbes has reshaped the ranking of the country’s wealthiest individuals, with ports and gaming tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. returning to the top spot among Filipinos.



Razon’s net worth climbed to $16.5 billion (P971.36 billion) in 2026, a sharp rise from $10.9 billion (P641.68 billion) the previous year. The surge was largely attributed to the continued international growth of International Container Terminal Services Inc., the global port operator he controls.



His business interests also extend beyond ports. Razon owns major stakes in Manila Water Company, Inc., casino firm Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, and mining company Apex Mining Co., Inc. His portfolio likewise includes unlisted energy investments, among them the Malampaya gas field.



The updated Forbes ranking also reflected a major reversal for property developer Manuel Villar Jr., who previously held the top position. Villar’s wealth fell to $3.1 billion (P182.50 billion) in 2026 from a record $17.2 billion (P1.01 trillion) in 2025, equivalent to an estimated 80 percent drop.



The decline followed a steep 76 percent slide in the value of Villar Land Holdings after regulators raised questions regarding the company’s stock valuation.



Other Filipino business leaders continued to appear prominently on the global list. San Miguel Corp. president and CEO Ramon S. Ang was listed with an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion (P211.93 billion).



Several members of the Sy family behind the SM Group also remained among the country’s wealthiest. Henry Sy Jr. was valued at $2.5 billion (P147.18 billion), while Hans Sy and Herbert Sy were each estimated at $1.8 billion (P105.97 billion). Harley Sy followed with $1.7 billion (P100.08 billion), while Teresita Sy-Coson and Elizabeth Sy were estimated at $1.6 billion (P94.19 billion) and $1.5 billion (P88.31 billion), respectively.

