Bill Shaw Classic draws record field

Held every March, the tournament honors former club president and golf patron Bill Shaw, whose name has long been synonymous with Wack Wack’s tradition of competitive golf and camaraderie. Over the years, the Classic has grown into more than just a tournament — it has become a week-long gathering where members reconnect, guests are welcomed, and friendly rivalries are renewed.

This year’s staging is particularly notable, with 844 members and guests joining the festivities.

To accommodate the massive field, organizers spread the flights across several days, keeping both of Wack Wack’s championship courses humming with activity from morning tee times to late-afternoon scoring.

Inside the clubhouse, the atmosphere is just as lively. Registration desks, leaderboards, sponsor booths and post-round gatherings have turned the halls into a steady stream of players comparing cards, swapping stories and checking where they stand in their respective flights.

On the course, meanwhile, the competition remains tight.