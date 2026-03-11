Aboitiz cashes out of SingLife

The transaction was formalized through a Deed of Assignment signed on Tuesday, 10 March.

“The transaction aligns with AEV’s strategic portfolio optimization initiatives and allows the Company to redeploy capital toward core businesses and higher-priority growth opportunities,” AEV said.

The deal, approved by AEV’s board on 25 February, was settled through a one-time lump sum cash payment upon closing.

SingLife Philippines operates as a fully digital life insurer in the country, offering life, health, and protection insurance products through its app-based platform.

Last year, AEV posted a reported net income of P18.3 billion in 2025, up 1 percent from P18.1 billion a year earlier despite a P7.2 billion impairment booked by its power unit. Consolidated core net income reached P25.5 billion, unchanged from 2024.

The impairment was largely tied to the partial write-down of the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center by its power arm, Aboitiz Power Corp. The power business remained the group’s biggest earnings contributor, accounting for 46 percent of total net income contributions.

AEV’s total assets surpassed P1 trillion as of end-2025, up 13 percent year-on-year, while cash and cash equivalents stood at P90.3 billion.