4 Koreans nabbed in Cebu illegal gambling den

He said that, acting on the information, the unit conducted validation and discreet surveillance operations, which confirmed the reported illegal activities.

Based on the gathered evidence, RACU 7 applied for and secured a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD), which was later approved and issued by the presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC), 7th Judicial Region, Cebu City.

RACU 7, together with personnel of Mabolo Police Station 4 and the SWAT team, in coordination with Police Regional Office 7, served the WSSECD at the said condominium unit and arrested the four Korean nationals on March 2.

Digital devices and related equipment were seized, marked, inventoried, and secured as evidence.

“Nakapag recover sila ng mga digital evidence to include yung mga digital paraphernalia, they filed a case of RA 9287 in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. ito ay na-inquest then according to the latest report so they were able to post bail P120,000 lang yung each ng bail para sa kanila. So actually meron na schedule na sa court proceedings,” Asueta said.