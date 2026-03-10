WPS patrols continuing despite petrol concerns

Military operations in the West Philippine Sea will continue despite record fuel price hikes driven by conflict in the Middle East, Armed Forces of the Philippines officials said Tuesday.
In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, told reporters the military remains committed to its mandate regardless of rising costs.
“All activities of the AFP for this year that are operational in nature will continue,” Trinidad said, stressing that the mission to protect national sovereignty cannot be slowed.
While operational missions remain a priority, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is implementing energy conservation measures for its administrative functions to support national efforts.
“While administrative offices may eventually adjust our work arrangements depending on the guidelines, our operational missions continue 24/7,” Padilla said. “Whether it is territorial defense, disaster response, or internal security operations, we will continue to fulfill them.”