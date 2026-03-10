WPS patrols continuing despite petrol concerns

“All activities of the AFP for this year that are operational in nature will continue,” Trinidad said, stressing that the mission to protect national sovereignty cannot be slowed.

While operational missions remain a priority, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is implementing energy conservation measures for its administrative functions to support national efforts.

“While administrative offices may eventually adjust our work arrangements depending on the guidelines, our operational missions continue 24/7,” Padilla said. “Whether it is territorial defense, disaster response, or internal security operations, we will continue to fulfill them.”