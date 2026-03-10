When the kingdom ran out of chicken

Once upon a time, not in some distant land, but right here in the Philippines, an unspeakable culinary calamity struck. Fried chicken vanished. Not metaphorically. Quite literally.

More than a decade ago, one of the country’s most dominant fast-food empires suddenly found itself unable to serve the very dish that built its throne. Branches went dark. Seventy-two outlets were rendered practically useless. Within days, sales dropped six percent. Loyal patrons, some who had practically grown up with their drumstick in hand, were forced to stare at the menu and settle for burgers or a saccharine swirl of Filipino spaghetti.

For a nation that takes its fried chicken with near-religious devotion, it felt nothing short of apocalyptic, as if a new reality has to be accepted. Imagine how the brand’s crisis management team probably lost their minds.

Officially, the explanation was technical. A “massive IT migration,” the company said, had disrupted its logistics chain. The brand had attempted to roll out a new enterprise inventory system, modernizing how warehouses communicated with stores, only to watch the ordering and delivery network collapse in real time. Raw materials failed to arrive. Finished products stalled in transit. Chicken, the empire’s crown jewel, simply stopped flowing.

It sounded plausible enough on paper. Yet anyone familiar with the meticulous choreography behind a multinational supply chain might have raised an eyebrow. A transformation of that scale typically unfolds slowly, cautiously, with months, sometimes years, of careful integration.

So how, exactly, did a fried chicken titan stumble so spectacularly? Ah, dear reader. That is where the whispers begin.

According to insiders, the real tremor did not originate in the boardroom but within the private quarters of the dynasty that owned the brand. The husband and wife steering the conglomerate, partners in both matrimony and empire. reportedly found themselves entangled in a scandal as old as time itself — infidelity.

The husband, it was said, had been carrying on with another woman. The wife, formidable and far from naïve, eventually confirmed the affair. Then came the plot twist that turned overthinking into thunder, the mistress was allegedly expecting a child. Fury, naturally, followed. And with fury came leverage.

As the story goes, the wife, fully aware of her power within the company’s vast infrastructure, tightened her grip on the chain’s commissaries, halting operation of the very hubs responsible for supplying raw ingredients to hundreds of stores. With the gates effectively closed, chicken stopped traveling from warehouse to fryer.

Petty? Perhaps. But when the stakes involve betrayal, billions, and a national obsession with crispy skin, emotions rarely follow corporate protocol.

Months passed. The child was eventually born. In what in-the-knows describe as a last attempt to salvage both marriage and empire, a DNA test was conducted.

And then, like the final act of a melodrama worthy of prime-time television, the results arrived. The child, science declared, was not the husband’s.

Just like that, the air shifted. The fury softened. Reconciliation, it seems, was possible again. And almost as mysteriously as it vanished, the chicken returned. Commissaries reopened. Deliveries resumed. Fryers across the nation crackled back to life.