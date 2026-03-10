Viral pageant moment with Derrick Monasterio sparks debate

A moment during the Binibining Davao de Oro Kalamboan 2026 pageant has drawn attention online after video clips of actor Derrick Monasterio and candidate Sam Aldeano circulated on social media.

Monasterio served as an intermission performer during the event and sang the song Photograph while interacting with contestants on stage.

In one of the clips that went viral, the actor approached Aldeano and briefly placed his hand around her waist while serenading her. The beauty queen continued smiling during the performance, although some viewers later interpreted her reaction as uncomfortable.

Monasterio also appeared to gesture toward Aldeano while singing the line, “Wait for me to come home,” before moving away and continuing his performance.

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized the interaction, saying it appeared too personal for a pageant stage, while others viewed it as part of the show’s entertainment.

Aldeano later addressed the incident and admitted that the moment made her uneasy, but said she chose to remain professional during the event.

“Not gonna lie, I was uncomfortable at the time, but the show must go on! I have to be professional. I’m okay, guys, thank you for checking in on me,” she said.

She later clarified that the matter had already been addressed privately, saying Monasterio reached out to her after the incident and the two were able to discuss what happened.

The moment continues to circulate online, with many pageant followers weighing in on the interaction and Aldeano’s response during the event.