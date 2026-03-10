Padel to feature at Asian Games in 'significant moment'

The Asian Games take place every four years and the Covid-delayed edition in China in 2023 had about 12,000 athletes, more competitors than the Olympics.

Luigi Carraro, president of the Lausanne-based International Padel Federation (FIP), said: "This is a significant moment for our sport.

"The Asian Games represent one of the most important multi-sport events in the world, and the confirmation of padel as a medal sport reflects both the rapid development of the sport across Asia and its growing global impact."