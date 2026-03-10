One year on: Imee demands full disclosure on Rody ICC 'kidnapping'

Marcos lamented that while the Executive repeatedly claimed that the Philippines has no jurisdiction and would not cooperate with the ICC after its 2019 withdrawal from the Rome Statute, key officials admitted meeting ICC personnel under the guise of witness protection agreements.

“Hindi nagtutugma ang kwento ng pamahalaan—malinaw na may nagsisinungaling! (The government’s story does not match reality—it’s clear someone is lying!),” Marcos said.

She went on "Paulit-ulit sinasabi na wala nang ugnayan at hindi na makikipagtulungan ang Pilipinas sa ICC, pero inamin din na nakipag-usap si Remulla sa mga tauhan ng ICC (Repeatedly, they insist the Philippines has no ties with the ICC, yet Remulla admitted meeting with ICC personnel)."

Senate Resolution 340 calls for immediate disclosure of all communications, agreements, and operational directives relating to Duterte’s arrest and transfer, as well as acknowledgment of the violations of his constitutional rights and accountability for officials involved.

Marcos emphasized that the integrity of the Philippine justice system must be restored to ensure no Filipino lives in fear of their own government.

“Dapat walang Pilipinong matatakot sa sarili niyang gobyerno at magtatago sa dayuhan sa sarili niyang bansa (No Filipino should be afraid in their own country or feel compelled to hide from foreign authorities on their own soil),” Marcos insisted.