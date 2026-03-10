Jinggoy seeks Sandiganbayan permission to travel abroad for Holy Week

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division was asked by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday to permit him to leave the country for a “personal trip,” even though an existing precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) has been issued against him by a Manila court.

Estrada’s pending graft case is being handled by the anti-graft court division over his alleged misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

Estrada was present during the presentation of his motion to the associate justices.

The senator’s legal team said his trip to Hong Kong, Macau, and Japan would be adjusted from 30 March to 5 April, instead of the original 31 March to 5 April, with the said dates falling during Holy Week.

Sandiganbayan Fifth Division Chairperson Zaldy Trespeses said Estrada has been complying with the court’s requirements.

Estrada’s counsel said they have yet to submit his plane tickets, hotel bookings, and other documentary requirements, and asked the court if they could comply on Friday.

The existing precautionary hold departure order (PHDO), which was issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court, was raised by the prosecution in opposition to the motion for leave.

The Sandiganbayan justice said they were not aware of this PHDO, stating, “As far as this court is concerned, there is no PHDO issued against this senator. That might affect your travel also, let’s see.”

The lawmaker, however, said his lawyers have already filed a motion to lift the precautionary hold departure order issued by the Manila RTC.

Estrada said the Sandiganbayan has jurisdiction over him, not the Manila RTC, adding that it is a personal trip with his family.

In February, Manila’s RTC Branch 52 issued the PHDO against Estrada and his co-respondents in plunder and other charges over alleged irregularities in some flood control projects.

Presiding Judge Juan Rañola Jr., in the 10 Feb. order, directed the Bureau of Immigration to hold the departure of the respondents from the Philippines and include them in the bureau’s Hold Departure List.

A PHDO has the same effect as an HDO, and the only difference is the timing when it is issued by the court, the Bureau of Immigration said.