Harry Styles drops dazzling new album

To celebrate the release, fans around the world were treated to a special performance event streamed on Netflix. The broadcast features Styles performing the new album live during a show recorded in Manchester, United Kingdom, giving audiences their first chance to experience the project performed in full.

The singer has also launched a series of immersive pop-up stores in collaboration with American Express. These pop-ups are appearing in 16 cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Berlin, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Paris, Phoenix, Rome, Seattle, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. Each location offers fans themed installations and exclusive merchandise inspired by album.

Next, Styles will return to television as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 14 March.

Looking ahead, the superstar is preparing for a massive global residency tour titled Together, Together. Promoted by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will span seven cities with 67 performances in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. Among the highlights are a remarkable 30-show run at Madison Square Garden in New York and six nights at Wembley Stadium in London.

Several acclaimed artists will join Styles across select dates, including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman.