Fullerton Health, JCB offer health screening discount for card members

“Our collaboration with Fullerton Health represents the ideal union of wellness and convenience for our Platinum card members. We are delighted to offer eligible card members an exclusive opportunity to access world-class EHS services at a preferential rate. We invite these card members to take advantage of this partnership and experience Fullerton Health’s personalized care,” Wataru Tamura, country manager of JCB Philippines, said.

Fullerton Health Philippines offers executive health screening and advanced diagnostic imaging services designed for busy professionals. According to the company, appointments can be booked in as little as 15 minutes, while comprehensive screenings can be completed within about three hours.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for JCB Platinum Cardmembers to prioritize their health without compromising their busy schedules. Our executive EHS packages are tailored to deliver efficiency, comfort, and peace of mind. We hope more professionals will embrace this chance to become the CEO of their own health,” Carmie de Leon, country general manager of Radlink Philippines Corp. and EHS lead for Fullerton Health Philippines, noted.

Darren Lim, senior vice president and head of Radlink and Fullerton Health EHS for the Philippines, added that the program aims to provide a health screening experience that combines advanced technology with personalized care.

“JCB members in the Philippines can expect a health screening experience unlike any other in the country. We have thoughtfully designed our screenings to make our clients feel like they are pursuing self-care and not just clinical care, combining Filipino hospitality with Singapore-based technologies. We’re thrilled to welcome them and demonstrate how preventive healthcare can be seamless, empowering, and accessible,” Lim said.

The promotion runs from 15 January to 15 July, allowing JCB Platinum card members to access Fullerton Health Philippines’ executive health screening packages at a special rate.