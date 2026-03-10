Doody Tuason redefines modern elegance at Mentxaka

In celebration of Women’s Month, New Now Next salutes a luminous spirit of a modern visionary, and found the quintessential tribute to the Filipina. In the heart of Makati’s Chino Roces district, a jet-black sanctuary defies the ordinary. This is Mentxaka, the curated world of Doody Tuason — a woman who has quietly become the gold standard for the modern Filipina. Independent, confident, and unapologetically herself, Tuason isn’t just a tastemaker; she is a creative force navigating the world on her own terms.
A graduate of the Philippine School of Interior Design, Tuason has masterfully transformed a once-nondescript space into a floor-to-ceiling black gallery — a moody, jet-black sanctuary that serves as the ultimate, dramatic foil for her curated treasures. It is a masterclass in atmospheric design where sparkling “bare bulb” constellations dance against the darkness, casting a celestial glow over life-sized Italian sculptures and the tactile, earthy elegance of exquisite ceramics. In this curated world of Mentxaka, the aesthetic is undeniably high-octane luxury, yet it possesses a rare, visceral warmth that invites lingering; it is a space that doesn’t just display art, but breathes with the soulful, unapologetic confidence of the modern Filipina who built it.
A veritable force to be reckoned with, possessing an instinctive, almost clairvoyant vision of the future, Doody Tuason continues to shatter the glass ceiling of conventional style with her latest high-concept fashion venture. In a synergistic meeting of the minds, she has aligned with Tina Lirag of Romack Manila — the formidable third-generation scion of the legendary New Yorker Gown Salon heritage — to unveil “Not Fabulous,” a limited-edition capsule that redefines the modern sartorial lexicon. Drawing from the architectural ease and breezy, nomadic allure of the kaftan, the collection serves as a tribute to refined minimalism. Each silhouette is a study in “less is more,” meticulously rendered with razor-sharp lines and artisanal, top-tier fabrications that whisper luxury rather than shout it. These are high-utility, transformative investment pieces engineered for the discerning woman who demands absolute fluidity; they are designed to transition with effortless grace from the raw, sun-drenched hedonism of a tropical escape to the polished, champagne-soaked atmosphere of an evening gala with the mere addition of sculptural, statement jewelry. It is a stylish homage to the practical, elegant, and powerful women who lead lives as bold as the space Doody has created.
Not Fabulous will be available exclusively at Mentxaka from 26 to 29 March. Located at the GF, DPC Place Bldg., 2322 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.