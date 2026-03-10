Doody Tuason redefines modern elegance at Mentxaka

A veritable force to be reckoned with, possessing an instinctive, almost clairvoyant vision of the future, Doody Tuason continues to shatter the glass ceiling of conventional style with her latest high-concept fashion venture. In a synergistic meeting of the minds, she has aligned with Tina Lirag of Romack Manila — the formidable third-generation scion of the legendary New Yorker Gown Salon heritage — to unveil “Not Fabulous,” a limited-edition capsule that redefines the modern sartorial lexicon. Drawing from the architectural ease and breezy, nomadic allure of the kaftan, the collection serves as a tribute to refined minimalism. Each silhouette is a study in “less is more,” meticulously rendered with razor-sharp lines and artisanal, top-tier fabrications that whisper luxury rather than shout it. These are high-utility, transformative investment pieces engineered for the discerning woman who demands absolute fluidity; they are designed to transition with effortless grace from the raw, sun-drenched hedonism of a tropical escape to the polished, champagne-soaked atmosphere of an evening gala with the mere addition of sculptural, statement jewelry. It is a stylish homage to the practical, elegant, and powerful women who lead lives as bold as the space Doody has created.