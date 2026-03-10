DMW vows full support to family of missing Filipino seafarer

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed that a Filipino seafarer is among those reported missing after a tugboat assisting a distressed vessel was attacked in waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The agency has assured full support to the family of the missing Filipino seafarer.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and relevant regional offices, has already contacted the family to provide immediate help.

“Our team a few days ago had already visited the family’s home and assured them of our full support during these difficult times while we await the results of the search and rescue at sea,” Cacdac said in a statement.

The Filipino seafarer was part of a tugboat crew that responded to assist another vessel attacked earlier in the area.

Cacdac said that the crew members of the distressed vessel were reported safe, but one Filipino crew member from the assisting tugboat remains unaccounted for.

Approximately 6,400 Filipino seafarers on vessels in the region have been monitored and marked safe, while the DMW continues to keep track of ships carrying Filipino crew near the Strait of Hormuz.

The DMW previously issued Advisory No. 11, series of 2026, designating the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman as “Warlike Operations Areas,” following the decision of the Warlike Operations Area Committee of the International Bargaining Forum.

Under the advisory, Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse sailing to these high-risk areas, while shipowners are required to implement enhanced security measures and ensure proper benefits and compensation for affected crew members.