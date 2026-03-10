3rd Week of Lent

Some Notes: Today, 11 March, is my birthday. Deep gratitude wells up from my heart to God and to my late beloved parents for bringing me into this world 87 years ago, in 1939. My parents were teachers and taught their daughter and three sons to live simply and humbly, despite natural gifts that may be more than ordinary. As the youngest of the children, I pray that I may live whatever years the Lord grants me loving and serving others, especially the poor and the needy.
1st Reading, Dt. 4:1, 5-9. “Now, therefore, Israel, hear the statutes and ordinances I am teaching you to observe, that you may live, and may enter in and take possession of the land which the Lord, the God of your ancestors, is giving you” (v. 1). “Observe them carefully” with wisdom and discernment, and when you do this, people will say, “This great nation is truly wise and discerning people” (v. 6).
“For what great nation is there that has gods so close to it as the Lord, our God, is to us whenever we call upon him? Or what great nation had statutes and ordinances that are as just as this whole law which I am setting before you today? Be on your guard and be very careful not to forget what you have seen, nor let them slip from your heart but make them known to your children and to your children’s children” (vv. 7-9).
Resp. Ps. 147:12-13, 15-16, 19-20. God’s love for Israel is demonstrated by the laws that he gave. “Glorify the Lord, Jerusalem; Zion, offer your praise to your God, for he has strengthened the bars of your gates, blessed your children within you” (vv. 12-13). He commands the earth and the weather changes (vv. 15-16). “He proclaims his word to Jacob, his statutes and laws to Israel. He has not done this for any other nation; of such laws they know nothing” (vv. 19-20).
Gospel, Mt. 5:17-19. Jesus and the Law. Jesus has not come to abolish the law or the prophets, but to fulfill them (vv. 17). “Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter will pass from the law, until all things have taken place. Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven.
“But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (vv. 18-19). Jesus came to fulfill the law and the prophets, i.e., the Old Testament. But in the age to come, the situation will change. Meanwhile, greatness in the kingdom of heaven is based on one’s obedience to God.
Today’s readings exhort us to observe God’s law with wisdom and discernment. His commandments help us gain life in the kingdom of heaven. Observing them is the measure of greatness.
Prayer: Grant, we pray, O Lord, that, schooled through Lenten observance and nourished by your word, through holy restraint we may be devoted to you with all our heart and be ever united in prayer, through Christ our Lord. Amen.