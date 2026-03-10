3rd Week of Lent

“For what great nation is there that has gods so close to it as the Lord, our God, is to us whenever we call upon him? Or what great nation had statutes and ordinances that are as just as this whole law which I am setting before you today? Be on your guard and be very careful not to forget what you have seen, nor let them slip from your heart but make them known to your children and to your children’s children” (vv. 7-9).

Resp. Ps. 147:12-13, 15-16, 19-20. God’s love for Israel is demonstrated by the laws that he gave. “Glorify the Lord, Jerusalem; Zion, offer your praise to your God, for he has strengthened the bars of your gates, blessed your children within you” (vv. 12-13). He commands the earth and the weather changes (vv. 15-16). “He proclaims his word to Jacob, his statutes and laws to Israel. He has not done this for any other nation; of such laws they know nothing” (vv. 19-20).

Gospel, Mt. 5:17-19. Jesus and the Law. Jesus has not come to abolish the law or the prophets, but to fulfill them (vv. 17). “Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter will pass from the law, until all things have taken place. Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven.

“But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (vv. 18-19). Jesus came to fulfill the law and the prophets, i.e., the Old Testament. But in the age to come, the situation will change. Meanwhile, greatness in the kingdom of heaven is based on one’s obedience to God.

Today’s readings exhort us to observe God’s law with wisdom and discernment. His commandments help us gain life in the kingdom of heaven. Observing them is the measure of greatness.

Prayer: Grant, we pray, O Lord, that, schooled through Lenten observance and nourished by your word, through holy restraint we may be devoted to you with all our heart and be ever united in prayer, through Christ our Lord. Amen.