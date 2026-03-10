18 Marines as political tools

That is why any allegation related to corruption deserves serious and sober attention. The recent affidavits attributed to eighteen Marines must be viewed through that lens.

Allegations of wrongdoing, especially coming from individuals who claim knowledge of irregularities, should not be ignored. They should be examined carefully, methodically, and with respect for due process. If the statements contain truthful and credible information, they could help uncover wrongdoing that the public has a right to know. If they do not, the truth will likewise emerge through proper investigation.

But what must be guarded against — perhaps even more vigilantly — is the tendency to turn serious allegations into political theater.

Unfortunately, that appears to be happening now. Groups and personalities have rushed to seize on the affidavits, not necessarily to seek the truth, but to advance their own political narratives or personal agendas. In doing so, the real issue — corruption and accountability — is being drowned out by noise. The public is left wondering who is telling the truth, and the genuine pursuit of justice risks being overshadowed by spectacle.

That is deeply unfair to the Filipino people.

Our citizens deserve clarity, not confusion. They deserve facts, not manipulation. When allegations of corruption arise, the goal should be simple: determine what is true, hold the guilty accountable, and clear the innocent. Anything less betrays the very people whose lives are affected by corruption every single day.

Politicizing allegations of corruption is not just irresponsible — it is opportunistic. It trivializes the very suffering caused by corrupt practices. It reduces the search for truth into a contest of headlines and hashtags. And in the end, it insults the intelligence of a public that simply wants to know what really happened.

The better path is restraint and integrity.

Let investigators do their work. Let affidavits be tested through evidence, corroboration, and proper legal procedures. Let the truth emerge where it belongs — in institutions designed to find it, not in the court of political convenience.

Corruption is too serious a problem to be used as a political tool. The Filipino people deserve nothing less than the truth, pursued honestly and without agenda.