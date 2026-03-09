Taguig cops nabbed with civilians in drug sting

Two police officers in Taguig City were arrested along with three civilians in a drug buy-bust operation that yielded about ₱680,000 worth of suspected shabu, authorities said.

The arrested policemen were corporals assigned to the Taguig City Police Station Sub-Station 9 under its Investigation and Detection Management Section (IDMS), while the three other suspects were identified only through their aliases “Desiree,” “Ran,” and “JB.”

Taguig police chief Police Colonel Julius Añonuevo ordered the relief of the two officers following their arrest.

"Following the incident, the two personel involved will immediately face criminal and administrative charges, and all of their privileges have been revoked pending the outcome of the investigation," Añonuevo said in a statement.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) carried out the operation at around 4:27 p.m. on 7 March in front of Landers at Arca South in Taguig City.

Authorities seized about 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at around p680,000, five mobile phones, several identification cards, and the service firearms of the two police suspects during the operation.

All five suspects are set to undergo inquest proceedings before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.